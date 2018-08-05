Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and MPA-elect Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that his party will revive the past glories of the megacity.

People of Karachi have been held hostage for the last 40 years and now they have won their freedom, he said. He was speaking at a big welcome event on the route of the two-day “Thanks Pakistan, The Captain Has Come” rally, which left Karachi for interior Sindh here on Saturday.

According to details, the two-day Caravan-e-Sindh led by Haleem Adil Sheikh started from Suhrab Goth. A large number of PTI activists participated in the rally. The rally after marching through various roads passed Suhrab Goth, Al-Asif Square, Malir and Quaidabad where it was given a warm welcome and showered with rose petals.

The rally is scheduled to reach Hyderabad late night after visiting Gharo, Thatta, Makli and Tando Muhammad Khan. The next day, it will visit Bhitshah and after offering Fateha at the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai it will leave for Mirpurkhas via Matiari, Hala, Nawabshah and Sanghar, where a huge festival is scheduled to celebrate victory of the PTI.

Speaking to people at difference places, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the rally is staged to ensure active participation of people of Sindh in the victory celebrations of Imran Khan. He said in the second phase rallies of people from other districts will also join the main rally and it would be participated by Imran Khan. He said the win of PTI from the largest city of Sindh province, Karachi, is a big change. He said “we would revive the past glories of the megacity Karachi”. He said Karachi had been held hostage for last 40 years and PTI has helped the people of Karachi in getting freedom from this hostage. He said not only Karachi but entire Sindh has voted for the PTI. He said the PTI has bagged the largest number of votes from Hyderabad.

Haleem Adil said the PPP had sucked the blood of the poor people for last 10 years and they have come again to loot people of Sindh. He said during the last 10 years ordinary growers were not even given water, adding that growers of Sindh are still protesting against atrocities of these rulers.

He said the PPP has devastated the agriculture sector in Sindh.

He said that people have rejected the government of Nawaz Sharif and now they will reject the PPP also in Sindh. He said the rulers are taking political revenge on PTI workers. He warned if this vendetta was not stopped the workers may give a befitting answer. He said that people of Sindh are equally participating in celebrations of PTI victory and “we are taking our caravan to different towns to hold more celebrations”.

Earlier, the rally participants also visited the Malir Press Club, where journalists congratulated them for their win. The rally was also warmly welcomed at Gharo, Sajawal and Thatta.