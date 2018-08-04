Share:

SIALKOT-Sialkot-based PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif is likely to become the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

According to sources in the PML-N and the near ones of Khawaja Asif, he is expected to become the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly as the top leadership of PML-N is actively considering two names - Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif - for the slot.

However, Khawaja Asif is most likely to be nominated for the office. The PML-N's top leadership believed that being a veteran parliamentarian, Kh Asif could give a tough time to the PTI government in the parliament. The leadership consider Kh Asif better than Shehbaz.

The near ones of Khawaja Asif have confirmed that the name of Khawaja Asif was also under active consideration for the slot of the opposition leader. In the PML-N government, Khawaja Asif well performed his official duties as being the federal minister for water and power, defence and even as the foreign minister of Pakistan.

He completed his double hat trick after being elected as MNA for the sixth consecutive time from NA-73, Sialkot-II as he defeated PTI's candidate Usman Dar and won the July 25, 2018 general election. They hoped that the PML-N could get a strong and potential opposition leader in the parliament in the shape of the Khawaja Asif.

Picnickers return

as Chenab water level rises

Boats are back in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot after increase in its water level.

The water level soured up to 65,566 cusecs following the melting of ice on the mountains in the neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after increase in mercury.

Increase in water level has revived the life around the River Chenab attracting the people to reach there to see water in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot, also a picnic spot. In August 2008, India stopped water in River Chenab towards Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Irrigation Department has started releasing water in two main canals Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and Upper Chenab Canal (UCC). These main canals originate from the Head Marala.

Irrigation Department officials said that the Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal remained closed for the last nine months due to water shortage in River Chenab. Now, with the surge in water level, 5,000 cusecs water was being released to the canal and 12,650 cusecs to Upper Chenab Canal (UCC).

The local farmers warmly welcomed the release of water in these canals as they said that they would be able to cultivate their seasonal crops and vegetables by irrigating their fields.

300,000 WOMEN

STILL DEPRIVED OF RIGHT TO VOTE

Despite an increase of 494,000 votes registered in the five National Assembly constituencies, 300,000 female voters are still deprived of their right to vote across the Sialkot district.

There were a total of 1,840,347 registered votes in Sialkot district during the 2013 general elections, but now the number has increased to 2,334,498.

There are 447,309 votes with an increase of 47,328 in NA 72, Sialkot-I, 488,398 with an increase of 146,268 in NA 72, a total of 475,866 votes with a hike of 112,862 in NA 74 while 453,104 votes are in NA 75 with an increase of 99,363 and 469,826 with an increase of 88,330 in NA 76, Sialkot-V.

According to the 2017 Census, the number of the females is more than the males in Sialkot as women are 51 percent of the total population of the district.

However, the number of the total male votes is 1,303,404 and that of female voters is 1,031,097. Thus, about 300,000 women are deprived of their right to vote in Sialkot district.