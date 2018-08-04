Share:

SARGODHA/SIALKOT-Two labourers were electrocuted while the third one was injured in an under-construction mosque in Bhalwal here on Saturday.

The construction work of in the mosque was underway. The labourers tried to move iron ladder which touched 11,000 KV high tension wires. Resultantly, two workers identified as Afzal and Nasir received severe electric shock and breathed their last on the spot. Sanaullah was moved to a hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the people staged a demonstration over the unavailability of a doctor in the emergency ward of Bhalwal Civil Hospital to treat the wounded labourer who later was shifted to District Headquarter Teaching Hospital Sargodha.

Furthermore, a youth identified as Hamad was gunned down over old animosity near at Salam Motorway Interchange by armed persons. Deceased Hamad was recently released on bail in a murder case from jail. As soon as he reached there, four gunmen assaulted him and killed instantly by indiscriminate firing to take the revenge of the murder.

On the other side, an anguished person namely Dilawar Hussain shot dead his elder brother Buhadar Ali allegedly for creating hurdles in his way of love with the slain person's wife in village Jhaayi-Sialkot.

According to the local police, accused Dilawar (35) had developed illicit relations with his Asia (33), the wife of his elder brother. He used to forbid them of their illicit relations.

On the day of incident, Dilawar opened fire on his elder brother with the help of his Bhabi and shot him dead on the spot. The police shifted the dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Kotli Said Amir police registered a murder case against accused and Asia on the report of their father Faqeer Hussain with no arrest in this regard.

Couple, son crushed to death





FAISALABAD-A couple and their son were killed and two others suffered injuries when a trailer hit two motorcycles here on Saturday. Police said that the accident took place on Canal Road where a speeding trailer ran over two motorcycles.

Resultantly, three members of a same family including a couple and their seven-year-old son died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The trailer driver fled the scene while the police shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities and autopsy.

The police impounded the trailer and registered a case against its driver.