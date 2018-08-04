Share:

KASUR-A young man was murdered by his opponents here in Bhaiseen Chak-47 here other day.

According to police, dead body of the deceased, identified as 27-year-old Tahir, a resident of Bhaiseen Chak 47, was found from farmland in the suburbs of the village. The police said that unidentified accused killed him an dumped the body in the fields.

The police on information rushed to the scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy. The police suspected that the murder could be the outcome of old enmity as Tahir had killed one of his opponents over the alleged monetary dispute.

Meanwhile, intwo robbery incident, the citizens lost a half million rupees and other valuables. Resident of Shadmaan Pattoki namely Zafar Ali was coming to his office after withdrawing money from a local Bank. On the way, robbers intercepted him at gunpoint and deprived of Rs500,000.

In another incident, resident of Ferozpur Road Warana Abid, told the police that unidentified dacoits barged into his Poultry form situated on Baba Kamal Chishti Road.

The intruders made off with Rs145,000 and other valuables. The police have launched investigation into the incidents.