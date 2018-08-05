Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has written a letter to all regional bureaus, directing to collect the data of officers drawing monthly salary of Rs 1.5 million or more.

NAB Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider has advised all bureaus to submit the details to director-generals operations.

The development comes after the Supreme Court had directed the NAB to submit a detailed report in this regard within six weeks.

According to the NAB letter available with The Nation, which has quoted the Supreme Court directives, said: “During the course of hearing in this matter, we have also noticed that the DG PSO, whose appointment has been made on contract basis, has been drawing a salary of Rs3.7 million per month. This is in addition to other perks and privileges. We wish to find out if this appointment has been made fairly, honestly and in a transparent manner after fulfilling all legal and procedural formalities or whether this appointment was based upon nepotism, political reasons or personal friendship. We have also been informed that other senior officers holding executive posts in the PSO are also receiving exorbitant salaries and other perks and privileges. This appears to be indiscriminate misuse and unnecessary waste of public money. Therefore, we direct the National Accountability Bureau to inquire into all appointments of officers who are drawing monthly salaries of Rs 1.5 million or more. A comprehensive report in this regard shall be submitted within a period of six weeks.”

It further said: “In pursuance, thereof the NAB authorities have been directed by the august court to inquire into all appointments of officers who are drawing monthly salaries of Rs1.5 million or more and thereafter submit a comprehensive report to the court within six weeks.”

The letter further said: “May I, therefore. request you to please ensure that the relevant authorities including the AGPR etc be approached forthwith to obtain details in this regard and thereafter please communicate the names of the concerned officers and the amount of salaries they are drawing to the DG (operations).”

It also said: “Please accord top priority to this matter and kindly supply the requisite date to the DG operations NAB immediately.”

Meanwhile, NAB Rawalpindi bureau conducted a raid at the residence of Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) former president Rana Ghulam Farid and General Secretary Mazhar Hussain, after they confessed, during the custody, to have hidden membership files of the society at their homes.

During the raid, the NAB Rawalpindi recovered important documents including the record of deposit slips of various membership files, membership transfer letters, copies of CNICs of members, illegally hidden in their homes.

During the raid at the house of Mazhar Hussain, the record of sale and purchase of memberships as well as copies of various membership files were recovered.

Both the accused remained involved in illegal allotment of plots without the approval of the master plan, sale/transfer of fake files, allotments on bogus cheques, double allotment of plots and award of illegal development contracts to five firms without tendering, causing a huge loss to the society.

The NAB Rawalpindi has also decided to investigate four private construction firms for obtaining controversial contracts from the MOCECHS management. These are M/S MAC Construction, M/S Al-Khalil Construction, M/S Ayan & Company and M/S Capital Venture Pvt Ltd.