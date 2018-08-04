Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Oprah Winfrey loves to cook for her longterm partner Stedman Graham. The 64-year-old media mogul has admitted she often cooks up tasty dishes for her partner of more than 30 years, and even says the couple’s favourite kind of date doesn’t involve leaving the house, as they both enjoy staying at home and letting the star cook a romantic meal. Speaking during O The Oprah Magazine’s ‘Ask a Staffer’ Q&A on Instagram, the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ star said: ‘’Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I’ve been cooking for him, no matter what it is - even if it’s a piece of toast.”