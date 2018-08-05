Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan National Sevens Rugby team reached plate semifinals of Singapore Asian Seven Rugby Championship in Singapore. According to information provided by the team manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, Pakistan won their first match of the day against Brunei 19-5. From Pakistan Nasir Mehmood scored two tries while Khalid Bhatti scored one try.

Ahmed Wasim and Nasir Mehmood each converted one try and get points. In 2nd match Pakistan beat Bangladesh 19-12 in a very well contested match. Pakistan played some better rugby to outclass Bangladesh. In the last league match spirited Pakistan lost against the hot favourite and hosts Singapore 26-7. Now Pakistan are 2nd in the pool C that means Pakistan will play against Jorden for plate Semi final. Coach Shakeel Ahmed said that Pakistan players played good and aggressive rugby. He said Singapore are much better and high ranked team but boys really worked hard against them. I still believe that we may won plate final of the event.