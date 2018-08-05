Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Saturday telephoned Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and got an update on the investigation into the burning of schools on Friday.

The chief minister apprised the prime minister on the progress made so far in the probe into the incident. He said the government was trying its utmost to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The prime minister strongly condemned the incident and said the attempt to deprive the children of education was unacceptable. He also directed the G-B government to take strict action against the people involved in the crime.The prime minister also directed to keep him updated on the investigation process.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Information Minister Syed Ali Zafar has said a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the facts about burning of schools in Diamer, Chilas. He condemned the incident on behalf of Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and the cabinet and announced that the federal government would rebuild these schools. The minister termed it a tragic incident and made it loud and clear that the culprits would be brought to justice.

In a media talk, he said: “On behalf of the prime minister, the government and cabinet, I strongly condemn the incidents of burning schools in Gilgit-Baltistan.”

“Education is strongest weapon to change the whole world. Someone has rightly said that our mothers, sisters and daughters were bearing the burden of half of the world. Getting education is their right too, just like the men,” he remarked.

Terming the incident unfortunate, the minister said that the elements behind the crime would be apprehended and brought to justice.

He said the criminals would be punished under the law as a complete investigation would be carried out and facts would be shared in this regard.

Ali Zafar said the government would protect girls’ right to education at any cost and no one would be allowed to breach that.