Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/SIALKOT-The police observed the Police Martyrs Day with traditional enthusiasm and held various events to pay tribute to the martyrs here on Saturday.

Martyrs give life to the nation with their supreme sacrifices, speakers said while paying rich tributes to the police martyrs during ceremony here on Saturday. The police martyrs are national asset, said SSP Investigation Malik Mustafa in the ceremony held at police lines Muzaffargarh.

He attended the memorials of martyrs t and offered fateha for the departed souls. District & Sessions Judge of Muzaffargarh Mr Shahid Islam also participated in the ceremony as the guest of honour. The martyrs of Punjab police are national heroes and their services can't be forgotten, he said. The policemen always laid their lives for the nation, he added.

Earlier on the direction of DPO Faisal Shehzad, the police officers and Jawans held a candlelight vigil on various spots in commemoration of the martyrs. The objective of vigil was to pay tributes to the martyrs.

DSP (HQ) Maqbool Ahmad, PSO inspector Irshad, Line Officer, Malik Riaz Hussain, DSP city Hassan Mehmood, SHO Abdul Kareem Khosa and others attended the celebration. The police officials reiterated their pledge to sacrifice everything for the protection of property, honour and respect of the nation.

A special ceremony was held at Police Lines Sialkot, in which the senior police officials saluted the cops who sacrificed their lives for the national public security.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghuffar Qaisarani, traders, journalists, exporters and senior police officials attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the DPO said that the whole of Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice their lives while battling against terrorism. The speakers and guests saluted all the police Shuhada. The police officers saluted the monument of the police martyrs at Sialkot Police Lines.