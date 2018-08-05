Share:

rawalpindi - Civil Line police netted a proclaimed offender involved in manufacturing of bogus stamps and preparing other land revenue department documents for a gang of fraudsters operating in twin cities and grabbing the land of citizens through fake deeds, informed sources on Saturday.

The PO identified as Inayyat Ullah, son of Muhammad Bashir, was put behind bars, they said. Police officials of Civil Line would produce the accused before court of law today (Sunday) to obtain his physical remand for further investigation, they said. However, 8 other gang members are still at large, they said.

According to sources, a citizen named Muhammad Jamil had lodged a complaint with Police Station (PS) Civil Line stating Ghulam Farid son of Abdul Aziz, hailing from Gulistan Colony, along with his gang members had committed a dacoity in his house in his absence and stolen valuables including registry of a plot measuring 2 kanal and 19 marlas located at Koral.

He added that he wanted to sell his land through Syed Zahid Kazmi but Ghulam Farid had prepared a phony pro-note in district courts by showing Tariq Habib Bhatti, Muhammad Inayyat of Notary Public and Arshad Iqbal Bhatti as witnesses in the deal of the said land besides moving an application with police for registration of bogus case against him and Syed Zahid Kazmi.

He said the case against him was quashed later on by a court. He told police Ghulam Farid along with his accomplices Tariq Habib Bhatti, Muhammad Inayyat Ullah, Nadim Ijaz, Ali Shan, Muhammad Mushraff (bogus stamp seller), Arshad Iqbal Bhatti (Notary Public) and Chaudhry Salim is involved in preparing fake pro-notes and transferring and selling public land.

The gang has been involved in fraud and land grabbing since a long time and the police should register a case to arrest the gang members, he stated. Police registered case against Farid and his gang under sections 471/468 and 420 of PPC and began investigation.

The police also declared the accused as proclaimed offenders through a court, sources said.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Civil Line Mian Zaheer Uddin Babar, when contacted, confirmed arrest of PO Ghulam Farid in fraud case. He said efforts are underway to nab the others POs.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death over old enmity. A girl was also kidnapped from Islamabad, sources said.

According to sources, a citizen Junaid Khan appeared before PS Noon and filed a complaint stating Ali Haider and Gul Rehman had stabbed his father Muhammad to death due to old enmity in Jhangi Syedan. He requested police to register a case against the killers.

In another incident, PS Shamas Colony officials have found the bullet riddled body of an unknown man from Bokra Village. The dead body was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for autopsy. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained by police. Cases were registered against the killers whereas further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, a man named Muhammad Shafique in a complaint he submitted with PS Ramna accused Muhammad Abdullah of kidnapping his daughter MS and asked police to register a case against the accused. Police lodged case and began investigation.