MUZAFFARGARH-The district police claimed to have resolved a blind murder mystery and arrested the accused within 24 hours here the other day.

According to DPO Faisal Shehzad, the KD Qureshi police found an unattended car whose seats were stained with human blood. The police traced out the car owner as Iqbal Hussain Suhrani, resident of Multan. The accused had brought him to the place on a promise of giving his money back. On the way, they murdered him and fled after throwing his body in Ahmed Mohana Canal. The police arrested three accused including Abdul Haye Mohana and Yamin Mohana within 24 hours and recovered the dead body of the deceased. The accused confessed to the crime. Further investigation was underway.