LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday nominated senior party leader Syed Khursheed Shah for the slot of National Assembly speaker.

It is worth mentioning that Khursheed Shah will not be candidate of PPP only but would be the joint candidate of the grand opposition for the slot.

PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given approval to Khursheed Shah’s name for NA speaker slot.

Khursheed was elected Member National Assembly (MNA) from Sukkur and had also served as leader of the opposition in the National Assembly during previous government’s tenure.