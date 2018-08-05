Share:

LAHORE - Electricity workers held a demonstration on Ferozepur Road against alleged lawlessness of Qamar Shahid and his accomplices in Ismail Nagar Sub Division of Kot Lakhpat. The All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA led the protest, said a press release. According to protesters, the accused attacked the office and injured the staff as electricity supply was suspended due to nonpayment of Rs150,000 and filing a false FIR against the staff. The protest was addressed by veteran unionists Khurshid Ahmed and Ramzan Butt who assured the protesters of all out support. They said they would take to the streets if their demand for justice is not met.