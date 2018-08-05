Share:

ISLAMABAD - A retired army officer on Saturday requested the Supreme Judicial Council to provide complete record of references pending against judges in the Council.

He also requested to provide the reason for not making the decision regarding Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi public.

Former army colonel Advocate Inam Ur Rahim sent a letter to the Registrar Supreme Court, who is also the secretary to SJC, stating that the recent decision of the Council to hold its proceedings in open court was a great breakthrough and a step forward towards the principal of transparency and fair trial.

The letter stated that during the proceedings of SJC on August 30, 2018 when a submission was made by him that he had also filed references against judges of the top court and some of the references pending since 2012, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar assured that all the pending references would be taken up as per mechanism introduced by the top court. He stated that the requisite information was being a fundamental right of the applicant.

“That as per para 14(1) of the Supreme Court Judicial Counsel Procedure of Enquiry 2005 in case of frivolous information the complainant would be also penalised then what action had been taken against a complainant in case of Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi,” he added.

He stated that recently the Council had exonerated Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi from all charges but the judgment had not been made available on the website of the Supreme Court.

He further asked as to how many references were filled since 2010 and still pending before the SJC.

He also asked for provision of number of references which could not be taken up well in time and the number of judges against whom the references were filed and got retired honourably and references became infructuous.

Moreover, he requested for the provision of complete record of references, wherein the proceedings have been completed but the judgment had not been announced.