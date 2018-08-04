Share:

FAISALABAD:-Armed robbers gunned down a man to death and injured another person over putting up resistance during robbery in the remit of Roadala Police here on Saturday. According to media reports, two unidentified motorcycle-born robbers stopped one Amjad Farooq, a resident of Chak 356 when he was going along with his friend Muhammad Ashfaq. The robbers, however, fired gunshots on them when they attempt to resist the bid. As a result, Amjad Farooq died on the spot while Ashfaq got severe injuries.–Online

The injured was been shifted to hospital and the police launched investigation in the incident.