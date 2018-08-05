Share:

Children of martyrs delivered emotional speeches at Alhamra where the Punjab Police marked Police Martyrs Day Saturday. Atika, daughter of martyred ASI Muhammad Amin, said: “I am proud of being daughter of a police martyr.” Ali Husnain, son of martyred constable Mumtaz Hussain, also spoke with the same spirit. Hadia, daughter of martyred SI Musadak, said she is not daughter of Musadak; she is daughter of Punjab Police. Grandson of martyred SI Musadak Hussain surprised the audience with his speech in English, saying his grandfather is his role model. As many as 1,462 policemen embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism. Tears rolled down cheeks of mother of martyred DIG Ahmad Mobeen several times during the ceremony. Interim Home Minister Shaukat Javed, IGP Syed Kaleem Imam and CCPO BA Nasir also spoke.