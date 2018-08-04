Share:

SADIQABAD-Various localities of Sadiqabad have been deprived of clean drinking water. The water supply system has not been working for many days. The citizens cannot get even a single drop of purified water. People demand immediate supply of clean drinking water. Talking to The Nation, the citizens of various localities of Sadiqabad including Shehzad Colony, Ilyas Colony, Mazhar Fareed Colony, Mohalla Faisalabad and Old Sadiqabad said that they had been deprived of clean drinking water for many days. They added that the filtration plants installed by local municipality had also become useless. They regretted that people had to face a lot of difficulties owing to bitter ground water. They maintained that locals had been falling victim to diseases due to consumption of contaminated water, and adding that the day-to-day increase in the patients of hepatitis could be seen at public hospitals.

Residents including Afzal, Tanveer Ahmed, M Abbas, Liaquat Ali, Shaukat, M Hussain, Usman Ali, M Sharif and others demanded immediate reformation of clean drinking water system from DCO Rahim Yar Khan.