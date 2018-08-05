Share:

KARACHI - The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Sindh Ameer Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi said on Saturday that victory of a proclaimed offender in the general elections has made the credibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and prime minister-elect Imran Khan doubtful.

Addressing the party meeting here, Baghdadi stated that Imran had said that he himself chose each and every aspirant of his party and now the reports said that Muhammad Aslam Khan who emerged victorious in NA-254 was declared proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (Custom and Taxation, Karachi). He said that objections against Aslam were raised by none other than Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which is the PTI ally in the next federal government, raising many doubts over the future of coalition government.

The TLP provincial chief said the people are being made fool on the name of politics, asking the PTI leadership to avoid unnecessary use of the national exchequer for luxurious lives of the government officials. “The same sort of promise was made by the PML-N government as well but the big cabinet was sworn inn,”, Baghdadi added.

He demanded the PTI leadership to declare the personal use of government vehicles and other luxuries by officials and their relatives as the cognizable crime. Asking the PPP leadership to face the money laundering charges, Baghdadi said that Asif Ali Zardari and sister should prove them innocent before the court instead of terming the case political victimization against them.

It was pertinent to mention here that Shaikh Salahuddin, the MQM-P candidate who lost the election Aslam had filed an application to the Retuning Officer on Friday and requested him not to issue the notification of the PTI winning candidate.

Salahuddin had submitted that Aslam was declared proclaimed offender by the Special Judge (Custom and Taxation, Karachi) in a criminal case but he hid the same in his candidature form. The RO was requested to halt the notification of Aslam’s victory and disqualified him from holding the public office, contending that he did not meet the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.