ISLAMABAD - In his first interaction with any US lawmaker after PTI got victory in July 25 elections, prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with senior United States Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

According to an announcement made by the PTI, the telephonic conversation between the two sides was made possible with the efforts of senior PTI leader and member-elect of the National Assembly Imran Ismail.

The US Congresswoman , who sits on three Congressional committees, congratulated prime minister-in-waiting for his party’s victory in the election and expressed her best wishes for the next PTI-led federal government.

PTI in the statement said that Ms Lee fully supported the new government and assured her full support to it. She vowed her resolve to visit Pakistan along with a delegation soon after the formation of the government.

In response, Khan thanked the Congresswoman for her wishes and welcomed the visit of US delegation to Pakistan.

LOOTED MONEY

PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that Imran in his recent meetings with the envoys of UK, UAE and other European countries has raised the issue of bringing back looted Pakistani money from abroad.

While talking to reporters in Bani Gala, he said that party chairman had sought cooperation of UK and UAE to identify those Pakistanis who have stashed Pakistani wealth in their jurisdictions.

PTI chairman talked about the issue with other European countries’ envoys as well, he said. “Their cooperation has been sought to bring back all the looted money,” Chaudhry said.

He said PTI had conveyed to the foreign envoys that Pakistan’s next government would take strict measures regarding money laundering. He added that European and Middle East countries have assured full cooperation in this regard.

The spokesman went on to explain that there were several Pakistanis who remained part of past governments and they have amassed wealth abroad.

Talking about formation of government, he said that all the independent members-elect of the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly who have so far joined PTI have submitted their undertakings with the party about their decision to join PTI.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan would complete the process of issuance of notifications of members and allocation of reserved seats for women and minorities to parties by August 11.

Chaudhry said PTI still has no reservation over audit of election in any constituency as was earlier offered by Imran Khan in his July 26 victory speech. He said recounting has been held in 48 constituencies across the country so far and no major difference had been reported in results before and after the fresh recounting.

He said all the opposition parties had right to protest but it should be done if government was not paying attention to their reservations. He added that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman lost elections on two NA seats and now he was busy in forcing other political parties to come into protest mode just to fulfil his personal interests. He concluded that PTI would address all the genuine reservations of the opposition.