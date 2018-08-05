Share:

WASHINGTON:- The Trump administration has overturned bans on the use of pesticides linked to declining bee populations and the cultivation of genetically modified crops in US national wildlife refuges. The move, reversing a policy adopted in 2014, has attracted heavy criticism from environmentalists. It was announced in a memo by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Limited agricultural activity is allowed on some national wildlife refuges. The Fish and Wildlife Service’s deputy director, Greg Sheehan, said in the memo that the blanket ban on neonicotinoid pesticides and GM crops on refuges would end, with decisions about their use being made on a case-by-case basis.–BBC