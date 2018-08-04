Share:

FAISALABAD-Unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a car owned by stage actress Nida Chaudhry, parked outside a theatre on Saturday. The actress, however, remained safe as she was not in the car at the time of attack.

Police said that unknown assailants' sprayed bullets on car of actress Nida Ch parked outside Minerva Theatre here and fled the scene.

However, the stage actress was not in the car, therefore, remained safe.

Police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity. However, Nida Ch said that she has no enmity or personal grudge with anyone.

A case was registered against unidentified attackers and investigation is launched.

FOUR INJURED IN ARMED ATTACK

Four persons including two brothers were injured when armed men opened fire for eve-teasing a girl here on Saturday.

Police said that a group of youth misbehaved with a girl passing-by them in Gousia Abad area.

The girl after reaching home informed his family about the occurrence. This infuriated her brothers who reached there and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring four persons including two real brothers and fled the scene.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment and the police registered a case against the assailants.