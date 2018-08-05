Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that the issues of Karachi are now beyond the politics and become human problem.

Talking to the media in the KMC office on Saturday, he said that the federal government must bring improvement in the situation of Karachi and Sindh.

He said that the country is heading to disaster therefore all political parties and organisations must think about the city problems. Federal government should improve the situation in Karachi and Sindh specially those related to local government and make the municipal governments powerful, he added.

“I am playing the role of bridge between the provincial and the federal government”, Wasim added. The political situation in the country was before everyone, we have seen both big parties, the mayor said. MoU has been signed with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) however, still some things have to be done and we will take all members of coordination committee into confidence on this.

He said that all people in Karachi and Pakistan have seen what happened to innocent fish in the elections which was used by these anti human people as their symbol and now they are again telling the people who joined them to prepare for the local government elections.

He said: “We are not satisfied with the results of the elections and also staged a protest in front of the Election Commission office two days ago.” He said we have demanded that at least eight national and 16 provincial constituencies be opened for recounting. “We are facing crisis as our colleagues are in prison or are missing,” he added.

Wasim said that the situation in Karachi and Sindh is worst, no clean drinking water, absence of sewerage system, improper transport system, health and education facilities are not available to people and in such serious conditions we went to sit with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and put up our issues in written.