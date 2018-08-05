Share:

LAHORE - The candidates who have won last week’s general elections have submitted their details of expenses incurred on their campaigns to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The candidates who have submitted their details of expenses include former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah and PPP leader Faryal Talpur.

The deadline for the winning candidates to submit the details of their expenses during electioneering is about to end by the midnight.

According to the expense details submitted by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, he spent Rs 1.94 million on electoral campaign for NA-132, Lahore, Rs 600,000 on his car’s fuel and Rs 1.1 million on advertisement. The returning officer approved Shehbaz Sharif’s expense details and sent it to the ECP.

Details of the expenses incurred by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on his election campaign in five constituencies from where he was elected have been submitted with the relevant returning officers.

According to the details, Imran Khan did not spend more than Rs 4 million in each constituency. The expenses were in accordance with the limit set by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The expenses for the national-level public meetings addressed by Imran Khan were met from the party funds.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s representative, Muhammad Amjad Nazir, submitted details of election expenditures for NA-131, Lahore. The details revealed that Rs 997,925 were spent on the election campaign. PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan submitted details of election expenditures for NA-129, Lahore. The details revealed that Rs 3.98 million were spent on the election campaign.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah submitted to the returning officer a return of the expenses he incurred on the election campaign in his constituency, NA-106. He spent Rs 3.25 million on the election campaign in NA-106. The returning officer, while accepting the return, forwarded it to the Election Commission of Pakistan for issuance of the notification of his victory from the constituency.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari submitted details of election expenditures for NA-200, Larkana. The details revealed that Rs 3.36 million were spent by him on the election campaign.

All successful candidates are bound to submit their expenditure details within 10 days of the polling while unsuccessful candidates are required to submit expenditure details within 30 days.

The commission will issue official notifications of successful candidates after receiving the expenses details.

However, notifications for the successful candidates failing to share their expense declarations will be withheld.

After the successful candidates are notified, independent candidates will have three days to join any party.

The strength of all political parties in the national and provincial assemblies will be determined by including independent candidates, after which the ECP will issue notifications of successful candidates on reserved seats. It is the constitutional obligation that the session of new assembly should be convened within 21 days after elections so that the election of new prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker might be carried out.

IMRAN TO HAVE SMALL CABINET

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan Saturday decided to keep volume of the federal cabinet limited.

Initially, the cabinet will consist of 15 to 20 ministers among whom allies will also get some important posts. The party sources said Imran Khan himself would monitor the performance of the ministers.

Asad Umer and Shah Mehmood Qureshi are expected names of the ministers in Imran Khan’s cabinet. Asad Umer has come forward as a strong candidate for finance minister’s post while Shah Mehmood Qureshi is being considered for foreign minister’s slot. Shireen Mazari is also interested in the post. But she is likely tom be made defence minister.

Shafqat Mehmood is a contender for interior minister while the slot of speaker will be given to Sindh or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Arif Alvi is a top choice for the National Assembly speaker while Malik Ameen Aslam will be minister or adviser for environment.

Fawad Chaudhry will possibly become information minister whereas the party is considering giving Railways Ministry to Awami Muslim League Chairman Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The PTI has taken the decisive lead by winning 116 seats against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and former President Asif Zardari’s PPP that won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

Besides these three major parties, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal won 13 seats, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan six, Pakistan Muslim League and Balochistan Awami Party four each, Balochistan National Party and Grand Democratic Alliance two each, Awami Muslim League Pakistan, Awami National Party, Jamhoori Wattan Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat one seat each.