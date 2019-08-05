Share:

LAHORE - The 21st Alhamra Theatre Festival, which featured six performances by various artists, concluded here on Sunday with the message of peace, humanity and harmony.

The event at Alhamra Art Centre on The Mall was attended by a large number of artists, celebrities and students.

Alhamra Theatre Festival presented six plays -- Parmesher Singh, Nehle Pay Dehla, Jhalli Kithay Javay, Daikh Tu Ne Kya Kiya, Aj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu and Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani. Alhamra Theatre Festival proved an enormous success in Lahore. On the last day of the festival, Azad Theatre presented their one of the best plays, Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani. It was a comedy written and directed by Malik Aslam. The play highlighted different social issues, which were shared with the audience in a lighter vein.

At the closing ceremony of 21st Alhamra Theatre Festival, Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said it was a wonderful effort by the Council for promotion and revival of the golden period of theatre. “Alhamra arranges such festivals and events on a regular basis because getting a degree is not important but getting knowledge of core issues is vital not only for students but also for the society,” he said. On his concluding remarks about the festival, he said that such activities would be helpful for creating awareness among people and students and spreading the message of peace and harmony in society. “We arranged this festival because our new generation is unaware of the norms of society and these activities would mould them in a positive way,” he said. He said that such a festival was essential for grooming the youth. He admired the performances of all theatre groups. Ather Ali Khan thanked and congratulated all performers and presented them shields for their extraordinary participation and hard work at the festival. He said it was extremely important to provide similar opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent.