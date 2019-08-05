Share:

TEXAS/OHIO - Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.

In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically. The shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.

Just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armour and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people. Nine people have been killed in Ohio and at least 26 injured in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours.

Police said the suspect opened fire in the Oregon district of the city of Dayton at 1m local time (6am BST) on Sunday, before being shot and killed by responding officers.

The mayor of Dayton, Nan Whaley, said the gunman was wearing body armour. He used a 223-caliber rifle magazine and had additional high-capacity magazines with him.

Whaley said the injured had been taken to a number of hospitals and that some had life-threatening wounds.

She added uniformed officers were in the area when the suspect started shooting. “In less than one minute, Dayton first responders neutralised the shooter. While this is a terribly sad day for our city, I am amazed by the quick response of Dayton police. They saved literally hundreds of lives.”

She said: “As a mayor this is a day that we all dread happening and certainly what’s very sad is … that so many of us have gone through it.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, Matt Carper of the Dayton police department said the shooting had taken place “over a very short timeline” on the city’s East 5th Street. Nine people were known to have been killed, not including the shooter.

“Currently we are working on identifying the suspect to see what the possible motivation might have been. We do not have that yet,” he said. “The suspect was firing a long gun with multiple rounds at the victims.”

Carper said the police’s initial investigation suggested the shooter had been acting alone, but that inquiries were in their early stages. He said they were interviewing dozens of witnesses to establish what happened.

The Oregon district is a historic neighbourhood near downtown Dayton, home to bars, restaurants and theatres. Carper said officers routinely patrolled the area, which was popular with visitors.

“We are very fortunate that the officers were in close proximity and that they reacted in the way that they did,” he said. “As bad as this is, it could have been much, much worse as I think everyone will become aware of here as more information unfolds. So we’re very appreciative of the officers who were on scene and the action that they took.

“This is obviously a very difficult situation. They put themselves in harm’s way. That’s what they are here for – to protect the public – and that’s what they did tonight.”The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man allegedly opened fire in a crowded shopping area in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.

Days before, on 28 July, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy garlic festival in northern California.

The El Paso shooting was the 21st mass killing in the US in 2019, according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, North-eastern University and USA Today. The database tracks all US homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed, not including the offender, over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive.

That makes Sunday’s shooting in Dayton the 22nd mass killing in the US this year. The first 20 mass killings in the US in 2019 claimed 96 lives.

Mike DeWine, the Ohio governor, tweeted that he was heartbroken by the attack. He commended Dayton police and other first responders for “their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy”.

“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half-mast in honour and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning,” he said.

At least 20 people have been killed after a shooter opened fire at a busy Walmart store packed with families shopping for the new school year in the Texas border city of El Paso, sending panicked shoppers fleeing.

Texas’s governor, Greg Abbott, said 20 people had been killed, and more than two dozen more were injured. Mexico’s President Manuel López Obrador said three Mexicans were among the dead and six were among the wounded.

Abbott said it was “one of the deadliest days in Texas history”.

Hours later, on Sunday morning, police said nine people had been killed in a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.

The suspect in the El Paso case, a 21-year-old white male from Allen, a suburb of Dallas more than 600 miles away, was taken into custody after surrendering to officers.

The El Paso police chief, Greg Allen, said a “manifesto” was being investigated in connection with the suspect, and the shooting was being investigated as a potential hate crime.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual, that indicates to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime,” Allen said at an evening press conference on Saturday evening, adding that he would not name the suspect.

The alleged gunman was named by the media as Patrick Crusius, citing law enforcement sources.

Allen said the suspect had driven the nine-hour journey to El Paso.

El Paso is in western Texas, right on the border with Mexico. The diverse city has around 680,000 residents, and its population is 80% Latino. Its Mexican twin city Ciudad Juárez, sits directly across the large barrier that divides their downtown areas. More than 23,000 pedestrians cross from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso to work every day.

Police started receiving reports of a shooting at 10.39 am local time on Saturday, police said. Soon after, the police department tweeted that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the area around Cielo Vista Mall, located south of El Paso international airport.

The Walmart store, which is part of the mall complex, was busy with families shopping for the new school year. An El Paso police spokesperson, Robert Gomez, estimated there were up to 3000 customers and 100 staff in the store.

Initial reports suggested that the weapon used was a rifle, Gomez said. At a late-night briefing near the Walmart parking lot, he told a crowd of reporters gathered in the rain that the bodies of the victims were still inside the store, and that it was possible the number of fatalities could increase. Police confirmed that the shooting was confined to the Walmart and did not take place in other parts of the mall. Gomez said the suspect complied with officers’ demands when he was apprehended.

Gomez declined to name the suspect, and said he had not yet been charged. He said it was also unclear whether police had formally interviewed him yet.

Jazmin Salas and her mother, Miranda Salas, who had been doing back-to-school shopping together described having to hide together inside a nearby store, before being escorted outside by law enforcement.

“It was very triggering,” Jazmin Salas told KTSM news. The teenager said she felt like she could not trust anyone. “There are crazy people everywhere.”

Cell phone footage broadcast by KTSM showed a man lying flat on the ground, with the sound of at least 10 gunshots in the background.