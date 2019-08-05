Share:

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has stated that India cannot suppress Kashmiris' right to self-determination through its brutal acts.

The National Assembly Speaker said this while meeting Mishal Malik wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik at his office. The situation in Kashmir came under discussion during the meeting.

Mishal Malik also informed the speaker about the health condition of her husband who is currently imprisoned in Tihar jail in India.

Earlier, talking to Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam in Islamabad, the Speaker said that the Pakistani nation expresses complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He condemned the use of cluster bombs by Indian army along the LoC.

The Speaker directed to Kashmir Committee to play its role proactively in the current situation in the wake of Occupied Kashmir