Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday telephoned his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Bin Mohamad to discuss the current situation of occupied Kashmir with him following the end of the special status of the valley by India.

According to the details, PM Imran in a telephonic conversation with Malaysian PM Mahathir said that changing the special status of Indian Kashmir is a violation of the United Nations (UN) resolutions, and Indian illegal action will affect regional peace and security. “Indian action will further deteriorate relations between the two nuclear neighbors”, he added.

Malaysian PM expressed that they are closely monitoring the situation in IoK and would remain in contact with Pakistan. He also expressed that he is looking forward to meet the PM Imran at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) will open on 17 September 2019. The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, 24 September 2019.

Earlier today, amid escalating tension in occupied Kashmir following deployment of tens of thousands of additional troops, the Indian government ended special status of the valley while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

In a malicious attempt to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir, the Indian President has signed a four-point amendment decree in this regard.

According to details, the announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament. Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories, Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature."

He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.”

The revocation of the articles has allowed other non-Muslim Indian citizens to buy land in the valley while a separate legislative assembly will be established there for its own laws.