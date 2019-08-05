Share:

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi have said that the entire nation should brush aside all their political and other differences aside during this critical phase for Kashmir.

In a joint statement issued here today (Monday), they strongly condemned massacre of Kashmiris including women, children and elders at the hands of Modi government and occupying army and asked the international community to take notice of the Indian wrongdoings, oppression and barbarism in the occupied Kashmir, United Nations should remain a silent spectator against India after its resolutions on Kashmir being tattered into pieces and take immediate and result-oriented measures for stopping genocide of the Kashmiris and getting its resolutions implemented.

They said that all countries signatories to the UN Charter and particularly Islamic countries and organizations to realize their responsibilities regarding safeguarding human life and property in occupied Kashmir and do not give freehand to Modi government through their silence.

PML leaders also demanded immediate medical facilities for Yasin Malik and all Hurriyet Kashmiri leaders to be released from prisons or house arrest.

They further said that Pakistan Muslim League is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Government and the Armed Forces in any action against Indian aggression and are ready become rock-like wall for defense of Pakistan and safeguarding rights of the Kashmiris