ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University will provide a special scholarship (fee waiver) to its enrolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examinations result.
This was decided to promote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, a statement said on Sunday.
The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university’s website and send the same to Director Students Advisory Services at the main campus through regional offices, the statement added. However, students studying at the main campus in face-to-face programme can submit their applications directly, it said.
Students can avail the opportunity during the ongoing admission (Autumn 2019). The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while August 19 is for the higher education’s programmes.
According to the Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum wanted to facilitate the talented students in their educational pursuits. He has directed that financial constraints should not be a hurdle in receiving education, he said.
Other scholarship schemes being offered by the university include ‘earn to learn’ scheme, outreach scholarship scheme, final year project grant scheme, scholarship for communities, scholarship for women and alumni-sponsored scholarship.