ISLAMABAD - Alla­ma Iqbal Open University will provide a special schol­arship (fee waiver) to its en­rolled students on securing 75% or above marks in their latest examinations result.

This was decided to pro­mote competition among students and to encourage brilliant ones in continuing their future study, a state­ment said on Sunday.

The interested students could download application form from the link given in the university’s website and send the same to Director Students Advisory Services at the main campus through regional offices, the state­ment added. However, stu­dents studying at the main campus in face-to-face pro­gramme can submit their applications directly, it said.

Students can avail the op­portunity during the on­going admission (Autumn 2019). The last date for the admission is September 4 for Matric and FA, while Au­gust 19 is for the higher edu­cation’s programmes.

According to the Direc­tor Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, Vice Chancel­lor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum want­ed to facilitate the talented students in their education­al pursuits. He has direct­ed that financial constraints should not be a hurdle in re­ceiving education, he said.

Other scholarship schemes being offered by the university include ‘earn to learn’ scheme, outreach scholarship scheme, final year project grant scheme, scholarship for communi­ties, scholarship for wom­en and alumni-sponsored scholarship.