MIRPUR (AJK)-Welcoming the repeated offer of mediation on Kashmir by the US President, AJK business community leader and President of Mirpur-based Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan Ittehad group Ch Mehmood urged on Pakistan and India to avail the opportunity for a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue through third party involvement.

Addressing a congregation of the members of his organisation, Mehmood termed Trump’s second offer of mediation a good omen for the peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict. He urged on the international community to perform its due role for the settlement of Kashmir issue.

Describing Trump’s offer of mediation and arbitration timely and harmonious to the need of the current regional and international situation, Mehmood called upon the international community to move ahead to ensure early grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

Expressing grave concern over increased human rights abuses in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri business community leader urged the international community to stop India from state terrorism in the held valley.