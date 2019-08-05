Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Prime Minister (PM) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has called a general emergency meeting of AJK legislative assembly, All Parties Conference and his cabinet on August 9, 2019 in view of deployment of 28,000 more troops in the Indian held Kashmir.

The AJK PM, in his special message, also announced that All Parties Hurryet Conference leadership would also be taken into confidence in this regard.

He expressed his serious concern over the deployment of extra troops in occupied Kashmir by the Indian government and calling back of Hindu pilgrims, curently in occupied territory in connection with Amernath Yattra, and tourists from there.

Farooq Haider said that vacating the occupied valley from tourists and Hindu pilgrims showed that the fanatical Indian government wanted to carry out massacre of Kashmiri Muslims on a much larger scale.

The AJK prime minister further said the Indian authorities were bent upon crushing the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri people by invoking draconian laws.

Also convenes APC, cabinet meeting

Haider said the Indian forces were using cluster bombs against civilians living near the Line of Control(LoC), which he said was sheer violation of international laws.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister expressed his apprehension over possible move towards demographic change of the occupied state and warned India of its serious repercussions.

He asked the Government of Pakistan to take stock of the situation and call upon the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)to take notice of the deteriorating situation in the held territory.

He asserted that his government had taken the issue very seriously and, therefore, had decided to convene special session of AJK legislative assembly and All Parties’ Conference, to which all political parties would be invited, including APHC AJK chapter.

PM warned India against imposing war on Pakistan, adding if it did so then it should be ready to face befitting reply from Pakistan Army.

“Every person in Azad Kashmir will fight shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army, and the liberated area would be turned into graveyard of Indian Army,” he concluded.