Share:

HJAFIZABAD - A boy and minor were sexually assaulted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, a 12-year-boy of Madina Colony was sodomised by a fiendish shopkeeper. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. The boy identified as Muhammad Ashraf, visited Sherazi General Store owned by Sarfraz Ahmad to purchase something. The shopkeeper, however, lured the boy to his washroom where he allegedly assaulted him. Attending to the alarms being raised by the victim, neighbouring shopkeepers rushed to the spot. In the meantime, the accused fled the scene. He, however, was arrested later.

The police have launched further investigation. In another incident, a minor was allegedly molested in village Chattha Dad by a fiendish young man of the village.