AUCKLAND- The “Heaven & Earth” Joint Solo Exhibition was held at AI Gallery in New Zealand’s Auckland on Sunday. It is also the opening ceremony for the Special Exhibition of New Zealand Contemporary Art in the 8th Beijing International Art Biennale Exhibition. The Joint Solo Exhibition featured unique Chinese artworks with approximately 50 pieces of works, including 30 paintings designed with the inspiration of New Zealand scenic views. The exhibition organizer, CEO of AI Gallery Zong Yuan, said, “This year is China-New Zealand Year of Tourism. We are proud of promoting cultural exchanges between China and New Zealand.” “We will bring New Zealand artists and artworks to China for the later events, which will open in Beijing next month,” Zong added. Chinese artist Xie Yi said, “Our painting works maintaining connections of China’s deep cultural roots and the inspiration from New Zealand.” Xie and Deng Xinli studied at Whitecliffe College of Art in Auckland from 2003 to 2007. Then they co-organized an art studio at Songzhuang Art Community in Beijing. Around 70 visitors attended the exhibition, including James Jimmy Kouratoras and Evan George Woodruffe. Kouratoras, Woodruffe and other 20 artists will represent New Zealand artists to attend the 2019 Beijing International Art Biennale Exhibition next month.