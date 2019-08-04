Share:

Rawalpindi-The Excise and Taxation Department has extended the date to avail 10 percent concession on token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T to Aug 31. According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which has been extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens.

He said that after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters have been established for collection of token tax, he said. He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

He said that E&T, Motor Branch Rawalpindi had collected over Rs26 million in additional revenues in July as compared to the same period of the last year.

Sohail Shahzad said that the E&T Rawalpindi on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad made earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target. He said that due to hectic efforts of MRA-I Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir, the Motor Branch managed to collect over Rs150 million during July this year while the branch generated Rs124 million in July 2018. He said that the branch had accelerated their campaign against tax defaulters.