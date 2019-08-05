Share:

The majority of private schools have no intention of increasing the standard of education or improving the literacy rate as they just focused on earnings. Strict and meaningful action must be taken against private school mafia which is milking parents under different lame excuses.

Parents are forced to buy books, copies, stationery, and uniform from favorite shops where they have to pay 300 to 400 percent more than the market rate . A new curriculum is introduced every year so that students cannot use old books, which is a way to extract money from parents. Teachers are being used as salesmen with a sole aim to please students and attract more business which is resulting in a disaster. The government should immediately stop the merciless mafia from plundering the masses in the name of education. It is the responsibility of our government to provide education. If they have failed to do so, they should at least take any action against this mafia.

MUHAMMAD FUZAIL,

Karachi.