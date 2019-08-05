Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned state terrorism by the Indian Army in occupied Kashmir and expressed sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent Kashmiris.

Extending his sympathies to martyrs’ families, the chief minister said the Indian Army had spilled blood of innocent Kashmiris and the savagery was peaking at the moment.

In a press statement, Usman Buzdar said the atrocities committed by the Indian Army were highly condemnable. He said that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris with state terrorism rather it had grown with more strength. The chief minister hoped that the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their independence.

He said that India should realise that its atrocities could not suppress the movement of Kashmiris. He said the silence of international community on the issue is unjustified and the community should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities. He said that international community would have to wake up to blatant human rights violations by India.

He said independence is the right of Kashmiris and they should be given their right at any cost. He said that the Pakistani nation stands by Kashmiris and would continue its moral and diplomatic support to them. He said that people of Pakistan express solidarity with Kashmiris. He said that firing cluster bombs on the civilian population at the Line of Control is a barbaric act of the Modi government. Indian war hysteria would destroy peace of the region, he added.

The chief minister condemned Modi government’s aggressive designs. He said targeting civilians with cluster bombs is an insane act, which has exposed Indian barbarism. He said that India has committed human rights violation by using cluster bombs . He said India should not be under any illusion, the Pakistan army is fully capable of countering any aggression. He said the whole Pakistani nation stands by its army to protect its sovereignty and dignity. He expressed sympathies and prayed for early recovery of the injured people.