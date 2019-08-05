Share:

Indian authorities have imposed a lockdown across parts of Occupied Kashmir and placed the region’s former leadership under house arrest as tensions mount in the disputed valley.

Former chief ministers of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were placed under house arrest late Sunday night as curfew-like restrictions were imposed in the region.

"As per the order there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed," a statement by the government of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the central rule, said on Sunday.

According to Greater Kashmir and other local media, the authorities also suspended internet services on mobile phones in the disputed valley.

Medical facilities were also put on an emergency mode, a senior official was quoted as saying by local media on condition of anonymity.

The restrictions came after the Indian authorities deployed 10,000 troops to the region last week, and asked tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave the valley in an unprecedented move.

Omar Abdullah posted on Twitter that he was being placed under house arrest and that a similar process had already started for other leaders.

"I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight and the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he wrote.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, shared on Twitter: "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night.”