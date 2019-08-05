Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expanded his cabinet on Sunday by inducting four new ministers and two advisers. With the new inductions, the strength of the cabinet has now increased to 18.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered oath to the newly appointed ministers, namely Syed Nasir Shah, Bari Pitafi, Ikram Dharejo and Sohail Anwar Siyal at a simple ceremony held at Darbar Hall of the Governor’s House.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nasir Hussain Shah and Bari Pitafi had resigned from their posts in the wake of important electoral campaign of PPP candidate in Ghotki by-poll.

The two along with Ikram Dharejo, who played a key role in the win of the party candidate in the by-poll, have now been inducted in the cabinet along with Sohail Anwer Siyal, who has served as home minister and is considered close to PPP leadership.

Just after oath-taking ceremony, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, announced that the CM had approved appointment of two more advisers, Nisar Khuhro and Syed Aijaz Shah Shirazi.

It may be noted here that the chief minister already has two advisers, Aijaz Jakhrani with portfolio of Prison Department and Murtaza Wahab with the portfolio of Information, Law and Anti-corruption.

The chief minister congratulated the newly appointed ministers and advisers.