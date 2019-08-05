Share:

LAHORE - The summer holidays brought glad tidings for over 76 eager golf learners of the city and to fulfill their urges, the Golf Training Summer Camp 2019 was held here at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf Club.

Based on an initiative launched by the club management and backed by school principals, this training camp attracted over a hundred applicants and after an initial test, 76 ambitious and ardent ones were selected to undergo training as part of a coaching program that was spread over 30 days.

With no financial burden on the interested ones and free access to the exquisite golf course and its driving range facilities, the kids underwent remarkable training sessions with trained golf professionals like Akash Bashir, Shaukat Ali, Jaffer Masih, Ashir, Robin, Hamza Nabi, Jaffer Masih, Amjad Ali and the legendary golf professional of Pakistan Ghulam Nabi, who has won the national title of Pakistan in the decade of eighties and nineties several times.

Objective during this golf camp was to inspire youth between the ages six years to sixteen years and help them to achieve competency in the basics of the game they are associated with it. A heartening aspect of this camp was that 27 girls attended and showed immense talent and yearning and appetite for the game.

Air Commodore (R) Tariq Usman, Director of the Program, shared that kids were given individual attention and taught the fundamentals of golf. Regarding continuity he shared that this will be followed by a second phase. And based on the performance of the kids, six talented ones have been short listed for extensive training and been graded as wards of the club and it will be ensured that they are groomed into golfers of excellence with full support from the club management.

These selected ones include two girls and four boys and they are Khushbakht Ayesha, Khushbakht Shireen, Syed Shahabuddin, Arsalan Khan, Faizan Hussain and Aqsam Qureshi.

At the conclusion of the program, Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia awarded certificates to the young ones in a ceremony attended by Brig (R) Shahid Wahab Rao, Secretary Punjab Golf Associaton, Dr Asma Shami, chairperson ladies golf, national golf players, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz, Damil Ataullah and over a hundred passionate parents.