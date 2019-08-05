Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the monsoon plantation campaign in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during the campaign launch said, the PTI government will achieve the target of planting ten billion trees across the country during its term by involving all the provinces in the national cause.

He was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in Islamabad on Monday.

The Prime Minister expressed resolve to fight the climate change effects by planting trees across the country to protect environment for the future generations.

He said the youth has a major role to play in making the tree plantation drive a success.

Imran Khan said every Pakistani should plant two saplings on 18th of this month, taking part in the national drive. He said the Forest Department, districts administrations, and other relevant departments will actively participate in tree plantation drive , which will continue for the next four years.

The Prime Minister regretted that the climate of the country has turned warm due to massive cutting of trees, which can be reversed by planting trees particularly in the urban centers.

He said national parks will be developed across the country. He said Pakistan will become an example for the world in making the land green.

Imran Khan said PTI made Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a success, which was also recognized by world environment organizations; and now the nationwide drive will also be pursued effectively.