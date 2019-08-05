Share:

KARACHI - National and international experts on Sunday recommended the federal and provincial governments to establish diabetic foot clinics throughout the country and ensure provision of customised footwear for every person with diabetes in Pakistan on subsidized rates to reduce lower-limb amputations due to diabetic foot ulcers.

They said around 2.5 million people are faced with diabetic foot ulcers every year in Pakistan and of them, 10 percent of diabetics get their feet and legs amputated annually to save their lives.

“Every year, three to four hundred thousand lower limbs of people with diabetes are amputated but these amputations can be prevented by providing customised footwear to each and every person with diabetes”, said Dr Zahid Miyan, President, National Association of Diabetes Educators of Pakistan (NADEP) while speaking at the closing day of Nadep Diabetes Footcon 2019.

Hundreds of physicians and experts from different cities of Pakistan as well as international health experts from Europe, Africa and Middle Eastern countries attended the two-day international moot in Karachi and pledged to provide specialised care and services to the people to prevent their feet and legs from amputation due to diabetic foot ulceration, which is the major cause of permanent disability around the globe these days.

Speaking on the concluding session of the foot conference, Dr Zahid Miyan who is the Vice President of Diabetic Foot International (D-Foot Int), deplored that data suggests 70 percent of the people whose legs are amputated due to diabetic foot ulcers, die within five years of the amputations as they acquire other diseases and ailments in addition to diabetes and its complications.

He maintained that amputations and disability due to diabetic foot ulcers had become a global health concern and experts were coming with applicable and cost-effective solutions of this problem to reduce global burden of disability.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Prof Abdul Basit, President International Diabetes Federation (IDF) MENA Region, urged the nutritionists to come up with diet plans in accordance with local needs and requirements of Pakistani people, saying food and stuff eaten in Europe could not advised to people in Pakistan.

“We are soon going to come up with a recipe book which would be based on diets and recipes of food eaten locally. Diet control is essential element of diabetes control but it should be advised keeping in view the local norms, eating habits and needs of the people,” he added.

Other national and international experts including Prof Ejaz Vohra, Dr Usman Faheem, Erum Ghafoor, Salma Meher from United Kingdom, renowned nutritionist Saima Rasheed, Dr Saif-ul-Haq and others also spoke.