The Punjab government is holding a joint grand march in Lahore today to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

The grand march under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhary will start from Faisal Chowk at the Mall Road at 4:00pm and culminate in front of Lahore Press Club.

All political parties of the country will participate in the march to show solidarity with Kashmiris.