Srinagar - Raja Tufail, the advocate defending Yasin Malik , Sunday said that the jail authorities at Tihar have confirmed to him on Saturday that the incarcerated JKLF leader was okay. Tufail, speaking to The Kashmir Monitor, said that any rumours regarding Yasin Malik were unfounded as his health has improved. “If there was any bad news, the jail authorities cannot hide it. They are answerable to the court,” he said. Meanwhile, AJK President Masood Khan expressed concerns over deteriorating health condition of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik in Tihar Jail. Talking to Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman, Masood Khan said India should refrain from jingoism and urged the international community to play its due role to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. He asked the world community to stop India from using cluster ammunition against the civilians along the line of control.