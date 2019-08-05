Share:

I recently visited Hoshab which is a tehsil of district Kech and which is 100 km far from Kech. There is a hospital but it lacks facilities and doctors. When I visited the hospital I was not able to enter because of the bad smell of medicines and garbages. The walls of the hospital are broken and the hospital is very dirty. However, I am confused about where the doctors are and what they are doing. The fact is they are in their clinic. They take free medicines from the hospital and sell them into their own clinic. They get a large amount of money from both the government and the clinic by selling free medicines.

I would like to bring up the issues through this letter to show the condition of the hospital of Hoshab to the health minister. He should visit the hospital and take strong action against them and provide good health facilities to the people of Hoshab.

RAHIM JAN PHULLAIN,

Kech.