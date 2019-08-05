Share:

India has announced to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A from its constitution, which gives special status and rights to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament, Monday.

Amit Shah also announced that Jammu and Kashmir would be re-organized geographically.

Amit Shah also announced that Jammu and Kashmir now a union territory with legislature, and it is no more a State. He also announced that Ladakh will also be union territory without legislature.

He said that President of India had issued a notification in this regard.

Article 370 gives an autonomous status to the Kashmir whereas Article 35A, of the Indian Constitution 1954, provides special rights and privileges to the citizens of the valley.