Srinagar - The Indian government has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in Srinagar with effect from 1200 hours on 5th August which shall remain in force till further orders, an official statement said. “As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

“However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media.” Political leaders like Congress’ Usman Majid and Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA MY Tarigami said that

they have been arrested, while police sources said that former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will be under house arrest.

Heavy deployments of Indian police, along with contingents of paramilitary forces, will fan out so that they are in place when the loudspeaker-mounted police vehicles make the announcement.

All universities in the Valley have ordered cancellation of class work and exams scheduled on Monday without announcing any future dates. Mobile internet facilities have been suspended across the state and sources said mobile phone calls are likely to be cut soon, to prevent anti-social elements from spreading rumours.

All police stations, district and sector magistrates deputed on law and order duties have been provided satellite phones to maintain official communications.

Service provider BSNL is offering satellite phones to media persons at Rs100,000 a piece to file stories from the Valley. All available indications suggest the locals have already stocked enough rations, medicines and other essentials to survive any eventuality.

All top officers of state police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies are supervising the situation to ensure that there is no major law and order problem if any major decision is announced in New Delhi that would alter the constitutional relationship of the state with the rest of the country.