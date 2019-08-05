Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned India’s decision to revoke Article 370 in the strongest words, declaring it “unacceptable” and an “act of treason” against the United Nations.

The Indian government earlier today rushed through a presidential decree to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which granted special status to Indian-occupied Kashmir, as tensions mounted in the disputed valley with unprecedented numbers of Indian troops deployed in the region.

Condemning the move, Shehbaz called on the Pakistani leadership to immediately demand an emergency session of the UN Security Council and to consult with China, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other friendly countries over the latest development.

The opposition leader in his statement reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri brethren and said the people of Kashmir would not be left alone in this adversity.

Shehbaz said the move by the Indian government to abolish the article was also in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

He emphasised that the right to self-determination was a democratic right of the Kashmiri people but India was exterminating this right in occupied Kashmir, which remains a test for the international community.

The PML-N leader called for an emergency meeting of the parliamentary leaders so that a collective plan of action could be readied to deal with the situation.

“This is a matter of Pakistan’s national interest and the entire nation is united on this front.”