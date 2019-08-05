Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has condemned, in the strongest possible words, India’s state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. Calling the martyrdom of seven Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district an act of extreme barbarity by Indian occupation forces, Shehbaz called upon UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take immediate notice of New Delhi’s brutalities and play a role in stopping the genocide of innocent Kashmiris. Shehbaz said not only the UN chief but the international community as a whole should act now to end Indian atrocities that had cost the lives of over hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris. Opposition leader in the National Assembly warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that such tyranny and oppression would lead to most unimaginable retaliation by the Kashmiri people. PML-N president also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri leaders, Syed Ali Gillani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Yaseen Malik and others. He prayed for the success of the freedom struggle and said that humiliating defeat of India and victory of Kashmiris was writing on the wall.