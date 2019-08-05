Lauderhill      -        India won the second Twenty20 International against West Indies by 22 runs on DLS method at Fort Lauderhill in Florida, USA.

Chasing the target of 168 runs for victory, West Indies scored 98 runs for the loss of four wickets in15.3 overs, with 70 needed off 27 balls to win, when the umpires took the players off due to bad weather.

Earlier, India posted 167 runs on the board losing five wickets in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first in Sunday’s match. After Rohit Sharma (67) blasted off the Indian innings, Shikhar Dhawan (23) was bowled by Keemo Paul. Virat Kohli (28) took over after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal as India moved towards putting up a big total. However, Rishabh Pant (4) fell cheaply again, Kohli was bowled by Sheldon Cottrell and Manish Pandey (6) got an edge through to the keeper as India lost a flurry of wickets to lose the plot.

Krunal Pandya (20*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) came up with three sixes in the last over as India succeeded in posting 167/5 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell’s 34-ball 54 gave the ‘home team’ a fighting chance after their openers fell cheaply again, but it was the weather Gods who had the last laugh. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning this match.

Scorecard

INDIA:

RG Sharma c Hetmyer b Thomas 67

S Dhawan b Paul 23

V Kohli b Cottrell 28

RR Pant c Pollard b Thomas 4

MK Pandey c Pooran b Cottrell 6

KH Pandya not out 20

RA Jadeja not out 9

EXTRAS: (lb3, w7) 10

TOTAL: (5 wckts, 20 overs) 167

FOW: 1-67, 2-115, 3-126, 4-132, 5-143

BOWLING: O Thomas 4-0-27-2, SS Cottrell 4-0-25-2, SP Narine 4-0-28-0, KMA Paul 4-0-46-1, CR Brathwaite 2-0-22-0, K Pierre 2-0-16-0.

WEST INDIES:

SP Narine b Washington Sundar 4

E Lewis c & b Kumar 0

N Pooran c M Pandey b K Pandya 19

R Powell lbw b Pandya 54

KA Pollard not out 8

SO Hetmyer not out 6

EXTRAS: (lb 1, nb 1, w 5) 7

TOTAL: (4 wkts, 15.3 overs) 98

FOW: 1-2, 2-8, 3-84, 4-85.

BOWLING: Washington Sundar 3-1-12-1, B Kumar 2-0-7-1, KK Ahmed 3-0-22-0, NA Saini 3-0-27-0, KH Pandya 3.3-0-23-2, RA Jadeja 1-0-6-0.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Nigel Duguid, Gregory Brathwaite

TV UMPIRE: Leslie Reifer

MATCH REFEREE: New ZealandJeff Crowe