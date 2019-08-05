Share:

Amid escalating tension in occupied Kashmir following deployment of tens of thousands of additional troops, the Indian government on Monday has ended special status of the valley while scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

In a malicious attempt to turn Muslim majority into minority in occupied Kashmir, the Indian president has signed a four-point amendment decree in this regard.

According to details, the announcement was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah during his address in Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament. Shah said, “Kashmir will no longer be a state. It will be divided into two union territories – Kashmir, which will have a legislature, and Ladakh, which will be without a legislature."

He also told that the valley would be re-organized geographically.”

The revoking of the articles has allowed other non-Muslim Indian citizens to buy land in the valley while a separate legislative assembly will be established there.

Indian opposition protests against Shah’s announcement

Meanwhile, a rumpus erupted in upper house of Indian parliament after opposition chanted slogans and protested against Shah’s suggestion to discuss the legislation seeking to end special status for Kashmir.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the BJP had "murdered the constitution today".